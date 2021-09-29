TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

TA stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. 2,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,183. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

