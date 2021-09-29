TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 989.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in TransUnion by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

