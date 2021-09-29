Traders Purchase Large Volume of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,937 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,543% compared to the average volume of 376 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 166.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92.

