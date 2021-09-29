Traders Purchase Large Volume of BCE Put Options (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,786 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,397% compared to the average volume of 587 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,237. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BCE by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

