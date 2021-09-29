Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 18,118 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 1,576 call options.

ZEN traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.27. 1,690,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.09. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $101.17 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $87,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

