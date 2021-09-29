TPG Pace Solutions Corp.’s (NYSE:TPGS) Lock-Up Period To End on October 6th

TPG Pace Solutions’ (NYSE:TPGS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 6th. TPG Pace Solutions had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NYSE TPGS opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. TPG Pace Solutions has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.20.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPGS. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

