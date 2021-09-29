TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Get TowneBank alerts:

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 312,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.