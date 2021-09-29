Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

