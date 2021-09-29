Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $5,439,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

