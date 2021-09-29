Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $152.27 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.39.

