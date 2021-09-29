Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS: TRMLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/24/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.50 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.75 to C$66.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$47.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRMLF stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5429 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

