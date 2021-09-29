Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.61

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 2587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

CURV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

