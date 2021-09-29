Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.31 and a 1-year high of C$21.86.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.