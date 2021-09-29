Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.91.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.31 and a 1-year high of C$21.86.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
