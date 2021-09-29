Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Insider Gabriele Cerrone Acquires 100,000 Shares

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

TILS opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £106.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.41. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

