Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Insider Gabriele Cerrone Acquires 100,000 Shares

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).
TILS opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £106.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.41. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206 ($2.69).
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile
