Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.04

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

TIMB stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $831.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.07 million. TIM had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts predict that TIM will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TIM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of TIM worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

