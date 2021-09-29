ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Sells $126,180.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $126,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alon Rotem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $33,866,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

