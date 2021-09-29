Thomas Catinazzo Sells 293 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $10,802.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 741,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,633,000 after purchasing an additional 709,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

