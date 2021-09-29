The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post sales of $472.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $462.80 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $452.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

