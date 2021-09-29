The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TKR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The Timken has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Timken by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 20.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after acquiring an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

