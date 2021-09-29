The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after buying an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

NYSE SO opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.