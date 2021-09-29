The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Southern were worth $30,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 146.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

