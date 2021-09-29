The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.12 billion or lower, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.35-8.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.75.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $281.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,932. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.33 and a 200 day moving average of $283.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

