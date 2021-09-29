The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.36.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,088,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,916,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

