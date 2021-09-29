The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $84,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after buying an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after buying an additional 2,201,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,678,000 after buying an additional 2,049,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.31%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

