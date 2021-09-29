The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 155,642 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,642 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $75,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

