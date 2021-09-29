The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.36% of NVR worth $63,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,303.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,885.96 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,868.01 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,111.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,936.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

