The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of LEV opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $190,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $1,400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $764,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $10,020,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

