The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $334.06 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.17. The company has a market capitalization of $352.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

