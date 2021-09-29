The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Hain Celestial Group traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86. 17,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 690,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

