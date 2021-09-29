The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $193.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.67.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.12. Lear has a twelve month low of $106.56 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lear by 67.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 209.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

