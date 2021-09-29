The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.13 ($70.75).

Shares of BN opened at €58.66 ($69.01) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.74. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

