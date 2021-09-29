The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $545,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,775 shares of company stock worth $110,429,884 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $309.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.73 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

