The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.47

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $5.15. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 69,737 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 537,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

