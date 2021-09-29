The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $507.90

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $507.90 and last traded at $507.90, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $517.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $926.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $3,496,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.