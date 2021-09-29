Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Tesco stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,404. Tesco has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

