Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 117.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

