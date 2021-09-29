Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $326,950.84 and $741.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,330.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.42 or 0.01159980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.59 or 0.00625672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00304118 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00047966 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003416 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

