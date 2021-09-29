Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

