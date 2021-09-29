Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 3.8%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 32,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,106,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

TELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

