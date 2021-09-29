Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Trading Down 11%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)’s stock price traded down 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Television Broadcasts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Broadcasts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.