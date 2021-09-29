Telefônica Brasil S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

VIV opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

