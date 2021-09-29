Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Shares of TEO stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $9.34.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently -394.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

