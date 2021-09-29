TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Gap Down to $13.74

Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.41. TCG BDC shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $725.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. Equities analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

