Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE TRGP opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Targa Resources by 1,120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 117,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,550,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

