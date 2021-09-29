Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Sysco worth $25,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,989,009. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

