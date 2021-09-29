Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,282. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

