Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCMWY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

