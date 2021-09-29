Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,631,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 515,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 445,470 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $694.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

