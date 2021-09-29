Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in American Well by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 926,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,515,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 849,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its holdings in American Well by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 1,234,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

AMWL stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,054. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

