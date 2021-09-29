Swiss National Bank Increases Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BrightView were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BrightView by 281.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 1,564,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrightView during the first quarter valued at about $7,958,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter valued at about $4,986,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the first quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 14.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after buying an additional 162,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BV shares. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

